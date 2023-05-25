Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 151.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 366,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,032 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $97,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In other news, CFO Mandy Yang purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.86 per share, with a total value of $549,010.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,535,884.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,392. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 3,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.86 per share, with a total value of $549,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,535,884.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of ENPH stock traded down $0.92 on Thursday, reaching $163.13. 587,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,238,725. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.15 and a 1 year high of $339.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.45. The company has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.52.

ENPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $242.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $248.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.48.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.