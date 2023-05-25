Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Enservco Price Performance

About Enservco

(Get Rating)

Enservco Corp. engages in the provision of services to the domestic onshore oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the Production Services and the Completion and Other Services segments. The Production Services segment includes hot oiling services, acidizing, and pressure testing. The Completion and Other Services segment focuses on frac water heating and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.