Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.42

Shares of Environmental Tectonics Co. (OTCMKTS:ETCC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.42 and traded as low as $0.42. Environmental Tectonics shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 8,625 shares.

Environmental Tectonics Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average of $0.42.

About Environmental Tectonics

Environmental Tectonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of software driven products. The firm also offers services used to create and monitor the physiological effects of motion on humans and equipment and to control, modify, simulate, and measure environmental conditions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Commercial/Industrial Systems (CIS), and Corporate.

