Eq LLC Has $258,000 Holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Eq LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the period. Eq LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 336,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,452,000 after acquiring an additional 11,525 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 299,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,767,000 after acquiring an additional 122,858 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 288,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,262,000 after acquiring an additional 162,109 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 261,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,773,000 after acquiring an additional 167,785 shares during the period. Finally, Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,925,000.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:JPIB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.85. The stock had a trading volume of 28,214 shares. The company has a market cap of $290.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.20 and a 200 day moving average of $46.79.

About JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

