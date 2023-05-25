Eq LLC Has $611,000 Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Eq LLC grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Eq LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 139.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 8,745 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. now owns 195,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,652,000 after acquiring an additional 14,076 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 10,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,766,000.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

Shares of BOND traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.15. The company had a trading volume of 79,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,950. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $86.61 and a twelve month high of $98.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.58 and its 200-day moving average is $92.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.