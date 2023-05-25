Eq LLC Sells 140 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Eq LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 0.9% of Eq LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Eq LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $173.66. 17,594,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,321,885. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $201.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.69.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.