Equatorial Palm Oil plc (PAL.L) (LON:PAL) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $20.00

Equatorial Palm Oil plc (PAL.L) (LON:PAL – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 20 ($0.25) and traded as high as GBX 21.70 ($0.27). Equatorial Palm Oil plc (PAL.L) shares last traded at GBX 20 ($0.25), with a volume of 4,734,357 shares trading hands.

Equatorial Palm Oil plc (PAL.L) Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 20. The firm has a market cap of £91.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76.

About Equatorial Palm Oil plc (PAL.L)

Equatorial Palm Oil plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces crude palm oil in Liberia. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

