Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,445 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.25% of Equinix worth $150,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,011,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,832,805,000 after buying an additional 82,116 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,056,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,151,771,000 after buying an additional 31,578 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,229,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,046,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 949,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,039,000 after buying an additional 24,513 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 941,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,695,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EQIX shares. Barclays upped their price target on Equinix from $687.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Equinix from $760.00 to $775.00 in a report on Thursday. Argus upped their price target on Equinix from $720.00 to $795.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $781.11.

In related news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total value of $37,241.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,459,952.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total value of $37,241.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,247 shares in the company, valued at $15,459,952.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total value of $255,143.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,521.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,899 shares of company stock valued at $14,268,740 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix stock traded up $26.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $702.07. 417,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,099. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $494.89 and a twelve month high of $762.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $709.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $695.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $65.66 billion, a PE ratio of 76.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.63.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($4.23). The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 154.47%.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

