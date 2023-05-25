Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 24.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 88,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,667,195,000 after acquiring an additional 184,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Essex Property Trust from $246.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.18.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $208.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $210.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.37. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.75. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.03 and a 1-year high of $300.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.55%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

See Also

