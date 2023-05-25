Euler (EUL) Price Up 0.4% This Week

Euler (EUL) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 25th. One Euler token can now be purchased for approximately $1.77 or 0.00006669 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Euler has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. Euler has a total market capitalization of $29.45 million and approximately $616,157.87 worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Euler Token Profile

Euler was first traded on August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,666,735 tokens. The official website for Euler is www.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Euler’s official message board is blog.euler.finance.

Euler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

