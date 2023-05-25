Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) CEO Michael J. Brown Sells 50,000 Shares

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) CEO Michael J. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $6,034,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,487,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,509,599.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

EEFT stock opened at $112.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.92. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $71.60 and a one year high of $123.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Institutional Trading of Euronet Worldwide

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Euronet Worldwide

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.88.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions. Its products and services include automated teller machine (ATM), point-of-sale (POS), card outsourcing, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, software solutions and cloud based payment solutions, electronic distribution of electronic payment products, foreign exchange services, and international payment services.

