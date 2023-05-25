Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.88.

EEFT stock opened at $112.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.27 and its 200 day moving average is $103.92. Euronet Worldwide has a one year low of $71.60 and a one year high of $123.40.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $6,034,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,487,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,509,599.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $6,034,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,487,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,509,599.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 4,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total transaction of $441,096.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,378.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 34.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 368.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 9,358 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 953.9% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 42,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 38,443 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions. Its products and services include automated teller machine (ATM), point-of-sale (POS), card outsourcing, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, software solutions and cloud based payment solutions, electronic distribution of electronic payment products, foreign exchange services, and international payment services.

