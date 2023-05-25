Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Short Interest Update

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 240.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EUXTF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Euronext in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Euronext in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.17.

Euronext Trading Down 4.5 %

EUXTF traded down $3.21 on Thursday, hitting $68.50. 264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023. Euronext has a 52 week low of $59.15 and a 52 week high of $85.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.32.

Euronext Company Profile

Euronext NV engages in the operation of equity, fixed income securities, and derivatives markets in Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, London, Oslo, and Paris. Its businesses include listing, cash trading, derivatives trading, FX spot trading, market data and indices, clearing, and market solutions and other.

Featured Stories

