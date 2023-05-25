Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $22.69

Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.69 and last traded at $22.72, with a volume of 541889 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.19.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.95 and its 200-day moving average is $30.39. The stock has a market cap of $929.81 million, a PE ratio of -11.39, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.82.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $108.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.39 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. On average, analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $40,046.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 123,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,926.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,940,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,927,000 after buying an additional 590,504 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,978,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,515,000 after buying an additional 46,220 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 186,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after buying an additional 17,088 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 268,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,277,000 after buying an additional 8,088 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $559,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

