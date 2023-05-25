Everscale Price Reaches $0.0420 (EVER)

Everscale (EVER) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 25th. During the last week, Everscale has traded up 10% against the US dollar. One Everscale coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0420 or 0.00000160 BTC on exchanges. Everscale has a market cap of $75.17 million and $894,834.84 worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Everscale

Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,083,334,807 coins and its circulating supply is 1,790,686,434 coins. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale is a layer-1 PoS blockchain network that incorporates recent blockchain innovations and concepts, making it a technologically advanced network. It is designed to serve as a decentralized hub for various blockchains and resource-demanding applications such as GameFi, DeFi, micro-transactions, and real-time bidding. EVER is the native token of Everscale and serves as a fee and governance token, listed on multiple exchanges, including the wrapped ERC-20 version called WEVER on some exchanges.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everscale should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

