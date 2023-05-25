Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Hits New 52-Week Low at $70.44

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $70.44 and last traded at $70.64, with a volume of 85579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.80.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wolfe Research lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.49. The company has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.46.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ES. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

