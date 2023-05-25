Evoke Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Evoke Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412,664 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,504 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,471,432,000 after buying an additional 996,990 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 3,261.8% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 781,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,325,000 after buying an additional 758,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 153.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,014,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,086,000 after purchasing an additional 613,764 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,303,605 shares of company stock valued at $497,320,473 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $425.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $404.17 billion, a PE ratio of 67.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $283.11 and a 52-week high of $454.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $384.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. SVB Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.19.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

