Evoke Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Evoke Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forum Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 202.3% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 54,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,755,000 after buying an additional 36,718 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,827,000. Finally, Watershed Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $769,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF opened at $253.16 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $258.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $243.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.24.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.