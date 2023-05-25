Evoke Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Evoke Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,016 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tevis Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 230.3% during the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 117 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. increased its stake in Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,220 shares of company stock valued at $29,479,261. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Tesla from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.33.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $182.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $314.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.82. The stock has a market cap of $579.70 billion, a PE ratio of 53.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

