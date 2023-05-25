Evoke Wealth LLC Grows Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 155.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 25,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 102,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 27,933 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,998,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,543,000 after purchasing an additional 486,009 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 278,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of XEL opened at $65.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.43. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.89 and a 1 year high of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.42.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

Insider Activity at Xcel Energy

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,498 shares in the company, valued at $452,195.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

