Evoke Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Evoke Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,975 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Comcast by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in Comcast by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after buying an additional 928,627 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $39.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $166.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.59 and its 200 day moving average is $37.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $44.66.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Comcast’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.88%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

