Evoke Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Evoke Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 89.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,750 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 596,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,540,000 after purchasing an additional 61,722 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 304,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,362,000 after purchasing an additional 22,478 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 281,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,014,000 after purchasing an additional 9,877 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 260,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,907,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 220,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,439,000 after purchasing an additional 19,520 shares during the period.

VPU stock opened at $142.68 on Thursday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.72 and a fifty-two week high of $169.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

