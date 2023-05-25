Excalibur Management Corp Buys 311 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Excalibur Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,918,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,680,664,000 after acquiring an additional 483,980 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 98.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 740,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,464,000 after purchasing an additional 367,856 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 27.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,360,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,655,000 after purchasing an additional 294,564 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 7.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,087,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,501,000 after purchasing an additional 281,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,981,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,904,000 after purchasing an additional 221,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

NYSE:ED traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.10. 1,251,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,092. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $102.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on ED shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.42.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.