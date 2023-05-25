Excalibur Management Corp Cuts Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Excalibur Management Corp lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 1.4% of Excalibur Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 604.0% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $183.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,374,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,390,830. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $253.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.86 and a twelve month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.84%.

Insider Activity

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.