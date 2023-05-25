Excalibur Management Corp Has $341,000 Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Excalibur Management Corp increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 749 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total transaction of $200,627.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of TROW stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,054. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $134.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.03. The stock has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TROW has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.73.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

