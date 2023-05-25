Excalibur Management Corp Makes New $264,000 Investment in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Excalibur Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,405 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 445 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 94.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 617 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 657 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Shares of BUD stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,921,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,232. The firm has a market cap of $98.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $44.51 and a 1-year high of $67.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.41 and its 200-day moving average is $60.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.611 per share. This is a boost from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. HSBC lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.70.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

