Excalibur Management Corp Sells 178 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Excalibur Management Corp lowered its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GIS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,625,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,030,000 after buying an additional 360,830 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,907,000 after buying an additional 75,902 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of General Mills by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,173,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,315,000 after buying an additional 211,645 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,431,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,114,000 after buying an additional 131,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,547,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,432,000 after buying an additional 1,052,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,178. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.39. 1,128,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,207,166. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.09. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.94 and a 52-week high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.76.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.