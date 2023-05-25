Excalibur Management Corp Sells 972 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Excalibur Management Corp lowered its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,230,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,394,000 after acquiring an additional 536,373 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,179,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,112,000 after buying an additional 2,381,668 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,958,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,706,000 after buying an additional 2,599,728 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,066,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,151,000 after buying an additional 834,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,575,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,260,000 after buying an additional 44,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company.

Organon & Co. Stock Down 2.9 %

OGN stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,708,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,726. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $19.15 and a 12 month high of $39.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.62.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 119.00% and a net margin of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

