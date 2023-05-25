Excalibur Management Corp Trims Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Excalibur Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for 1.0% of Excalibur Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 822,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,626,000 after acquiring an additional 131,753 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 350,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,057,000 after buying an additional 186,700 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,154,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.57. 2,860,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,779,854. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $89.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $95.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $1,038,200.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,607,594.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

