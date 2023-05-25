Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) Trading Down 0.5%

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $95.00 and last traded at $95.00. 48 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.50.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.51 and a 200 day moving average of $111.45.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA)’s previous dividend of $1.25.
Exchange Bank engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Real Estate-Commercial, Real Estate-Construction, Commercial, Loans and Receivables, Lease Financing, and Consumer. The Real Estate-Commercial segment consists of loans used to finance the acquisition of commercial real property.
