Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) PT Lowered to $44.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.59% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on EXC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.30.
Exelon Price Performance
Shares of EXC opened at $40.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.69. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $49.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.62.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelon
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 767.1% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Exelon by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.
About Exelon
Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Exelon (EXC)
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
- Upbeat Analysts Project Promising Prospects For Iridium Stock
- 2 Energy Mid-Caps Expected To Post Monster Earnings Growth
- Meet the Nasdaq’s 3 Biggest Dividend Payers
- Analog Devices Signals A Top For Semiconductor Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.