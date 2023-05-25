Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) PT Lowered to $44.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on EXC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.30.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of EXC opened at $40.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.69. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $49.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelon

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 767.1% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Exelon by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.