Exos TFP Holdings LLC Cuts Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,861 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,682,426 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,518,183,000 after buying an additional 511,557 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,186,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,040,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,846 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in DexCom by 2.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,621,748 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $372,236,000 after acquiring an additional 119,780 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,267,548 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $256,777,000 after purchasing an additional 717,251 shares during the period. Finally, Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,080,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on DexCom from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.81.

DXCM stock traded down $3.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.20. 161,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,321,345. The company has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a PE ratio of 166.76 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.11 and a twelve month high of $126.44.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.68%. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total transaction of $25,854.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,035,718.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $633,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,718,436. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total transaction of $25,854.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,035,718.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,835 shares of company stock valued at $16,443,758 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

