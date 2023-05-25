Exos TFP Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 29,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 402.7% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 74,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 59,375 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 91.5% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 76,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 36,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 16.8% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 143,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 20,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

RCLF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.53. The stock had a trading volume of 52,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,621. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.16.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

