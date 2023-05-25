Exos TFP Holdings LLC Has $378,000 Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 285.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $482,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,125,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,474,000 after purchasing an additional 342,065 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth about $121,601,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 71.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,737,000 after buying an additional 101,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 275.7% in the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 125,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,946,000 after buying an additional 92,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,480.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded up $5.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,289.85. 35,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,126. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $600.68 and a 52 week high of $1,365.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.76 billion, a PE ratio of 105.17, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,265.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,108.82.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.93. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total transaction of $188,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115 shares in the company, valued at $144,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

