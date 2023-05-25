Exos TFP Holdings LLC Has $395,000 Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 558 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 753.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,723,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $948,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,293 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,492,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,424,424,000 after buying an additional 444,552 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after buying an additional 310,256 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in BlackRock by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,319,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,477,460,000 after buying an additional 259,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth about $187,527,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,374 shares of company stock valued at $27,346,615. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE BLK traded up $4.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $659.72. 42,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,710. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $785.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $98.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $658.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $696.24.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.43 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $755.92.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.