Exos TFP Holdings LLC Invests $854,000 in Bilander Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCB)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Bilander Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 86,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC owned about 0.38% of Bilander Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWCB. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Bilander Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bilander Acquisition by 79.4% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 179,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 79,367 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in Bilander Acquisition by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 248,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 66,100 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Bilander Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,872,000. Finally, Mangrove Partners lifted its position in Bilander Acquisition by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 275,876 shares during the period. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bilander Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TWCB traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.11. The company had a trading volume of 388 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,380. Bilander Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.98.

About Bilander Acquisition

Bilander Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

