Exos TFP Holdings LLC Sells 135 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APD. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,482,000 after acquiring an additional 10,122 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 9,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 45,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,089,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of APD traded up $1.95 on Thursday, hitting $272.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,536. The company has a market capitalization of $60.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.88 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $282.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.63.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

