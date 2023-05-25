Exos TFP Holdings LLC Sells 153 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 517.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,144,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,884,000 after buying an additional 1,797,268 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,025.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,192,000 after buying an additional 902,600 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 299.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 842,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,369,000 after buying an additional 631,429 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 785,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,651,000 after buying an additional 390,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 4,245.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 321,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,392,000 after buying an additional 314,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,071,035.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $1,097,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,309 shares in the company, valued at $15,071,035.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total value of $152,026.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,965.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,599 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.33. 61,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,182. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.82. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.08 and a 52 week high of $119.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $101.00.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

