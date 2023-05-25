Exos TFP Holdings LLC Sells 1,782 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI traded down $8.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $164.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,378,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,262,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $83.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $198.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.83.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.17.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Articles

