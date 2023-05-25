Exos TFP Holdings LLC Sells 5,731 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,731 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1,491.8% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAC. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.19. The company had a trading volume of 5,904,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,664,820. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.38. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $224.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.