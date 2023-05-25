EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL) Short Interest Update

EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,500 shares, an increase of 375.1% from the April 30th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in EZFill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of EZFill by 154.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 185,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EZFill by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 386,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 37,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Get EZFill alerts:

EZFill Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:EZFL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.41. 9,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,920. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. EZFill has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $7.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of -0.48.

EZFill Company Profile

EZFill ( NASDAQ:EZFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EZFill had a negative return on equity of 148.77% and a negative net margin of 92.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 million for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

EZFill Holdings Inc operates as a mobile fueling company primarily in Florida. The company offers consumers and businesses with on-demand fueling services directly to their locations. It also provides its services for commercial and specialty customers, at-site delivery during downtimes and enables operators to begin daily operations with fueled vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EZFill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZFill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.