F3 Uranium (CVE:FUU) Trading Down 4.5%

F3 Uranium Corp. (CVE:FUU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. 134,787 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,871,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$106.72 million, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.32.

Fission 3.0 Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Clearwater West property that comprises 3 contiguous claims covering 11,786 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Patterson Lake North property that consists of 38 claims covering 39,946 hectares situated in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Wales Lake property that comprises 31 claims covering an area of 40,986 hectares located in southwest Athabasca basin; and the Key Lake area portfolio consisting of the Bird Lake, Grey Island, Hobo Lake, Lazy Edward Bay, and Seahorse Lake properties, which comprise 81 claims and 57,131 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

