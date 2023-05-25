Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Acquires 421 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,805 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.6% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Visa stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $222.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,327,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,004,797. The company has a market capitalization of $417.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.63. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,671 shares of company stock worth $42,943,080 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Further Reading

