Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 0.9% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 311.9% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,077,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,005,000 after buying an additional 815,584 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 70,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,592 shares during the period. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,004,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576,343. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $55.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

