Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Has $1.56 Million Position in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,173,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,541,000 after buying an additional 179,424 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,171,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,331,000 after purchasing an additional 92,633 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 8.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,151,000 after purchasing an additional 82,808 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,075,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 7.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,827,000 after purchasing an additional 62,934 shares during the period. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on OSBC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSBC traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.12. 30,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,222. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.79 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.31. The firm has a market cap of $541.40 million, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 11.49%.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The firm operates through the community banking segment.

