Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Has $27.92 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 11.9% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

IVV stock traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $415.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,505,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,026,076. The company has a market cap of $309.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $434.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $410.21 and its 200-day moving average is $402.25.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.