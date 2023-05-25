Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Has $3.12 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.3% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $417.27.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $369.16. 1,291,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,723,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $392.20. The company has a market cap of $349.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $369.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $361.21.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total value of $48,042,839.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,808,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,111,760,024.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total value of $48,042,839.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,808,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,111,760,024.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 550,299 shares of company stock valued at $210,103,579. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Recommended Stories

