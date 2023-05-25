Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XOM stock traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.60. 6,071,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,213,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $426.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $80.69 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.62.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading

