Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Sells 778 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 232.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 387.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at $787,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of Waste Management stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $161.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.89 and a one year high of $175.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.03. The stock has a market cap of $65.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.64.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Stories

