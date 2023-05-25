Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,620 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 71.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after buying an additional 344,832 shares during the last quarter. WA Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,024,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,063,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,353,000 after buying an additional 286,354 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after buying an additional 224,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7,404.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 222,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,124,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $152.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.23 and a 200-day moving average of $154.02. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $160.99. The company has a market cap of $64.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.